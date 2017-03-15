Morecambe U18s 2-3 Fleetwood Town U18s

Morecambe Under 18s suffered a 3-2 reverse at the hands of Fleetwood Town in a dramatic contest at Kendal Town Football Club on a damp and miserable Saturday morning.

Fleetwood opened the scoring in the 14th minute when Gerard Garner capitalised on some slack play by the Morecambe defence and unleashed an unstoppable effort into the bottom right-hand corner of the net.

The Shrimps’ positive intent in the second half paid dividends five minutes from the restart when Ben Hedley hit a powerful effort that nestled into the right hand side of the net.

Morecambe played with confidence and were soon 2-1 infront when Joe Nelligan’s strike on goal was diverted into the net after the ball rebounded off the post.

The lead lasted three minutes as Fleetwood were awarded a penalty following a foul in the box.

David Mooney stepped up to send Niall Maher in the Morecambe goal the wrong way as the game was all square at 2-2.

Mooney grabbed the winner for Fleetwood with five minutes remaining after the talented striker turned in the penalty box before unleashing an unstoppable curling effort into the top left-hand corner of the net.