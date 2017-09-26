Morecambe U18s 1-0 Wigan Athletic

Morecambe Under 18s picked up a hard fought 1-0 victory against Wigan Athletic at Kendal Town Football Club on Saturday morning.

Kaleb Young’s header midway through the second half proved to be the match winner in what was a very tight and competitive encounter.

Morecambe started the game well and played the ball at a fast tempo while Wigan struggled to get into the game.

The Under 18s created the better of early opportunities after Kyle Hawley’s toe poked effort on goal was parried away by Wigan shot stopper Jordan Perrin.

Hawley proved to be handful for the Wigan defence who had to put in various last ditch challenges to prevent the young talisman from getting his shot off on goal.

However, despite the positive nature of Morecambe’s play, Wigan almost opened the scoring when Mwiya Malumo headed over the bar after being left unmarked in the penalty area.

Morecambe finished the first half on the offensive, while Hawley and Ben Fletcher created half chances, before Young’s cross in from the right bounced off the crossbar.

Both sides were competitive at the start of the second half with very little action in front of goal.

Morecambe opened the scoring after 65 minutes when a corner in from the right was kept alive in the box before Young headed the ball into the net.

Wigan thought they had equalised two minutes later but Anthony Plants header was ruled out for offside.

Morecambe defended well for the rest of the half while Young, Hawley and Leif Davies caused problems for the visitors’ defence.

Wigan came on strong for the last 15 minutes while Plant, Joe Downey and Charlie Jolley blazed over the bar.

However, the visitors almost equalised in the last kick of the game when Jolley headed the ball straight into the midriff of Jumeau before Morecambe held on to claim the three points.