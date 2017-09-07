Morecambe trampoline park launches fitness classes

Jump Rush in Morecambe has started fitness classes this week which aim to offer something for everyone.

The trampoline centre based on the Winter Gardens car park now offers high intensity fitness classes as well as other sessions including pilates and cardio sequences.

Including both high intensity classes as well as those focusing more on stretching and toning, the programme will be delivered by local personal trainers Louise Woodall and Chris Garside.

“It is hard to incorporate physical activity into every day life, even though we know we should be doing it,” said Solomon Reader, director of Jump Rush.

“Work, computers, driving; all of these things get in the way of us making sure that we move more. A trampoline class doesn’t only burn calories and tone, it is also a really fun way of getting fit.

“All of our classes have been developed with different ages and abilities in mind so that no one should feel that they can’t do a trampoline fitness class.

“Trampolining is lower impact than some other exercise and makes for a totally different experience due to the added dimension of gravity!”

The classes have now begun and the timetable will run weekly.

NASA Studies have shown that trampolining can be up to 68 per cent more effective for bio-mechanical conditioning than running.

“It’s great to be involved in something as different as trampoline fitness,” said Katie Bulmer-Cooke, former Personal Trainer of

the Year and The Apprentice contestant.

“There are so many reasons why it’s great for physical exercise, with a low impact environment and the body core working hard to maintain balance throughout all exercise movements.

“By delivering a variety of classes targeted at different levels it makes exercise inclusive for all, and the classes are from aged 12 upwards, so the whole family can get involved.”

Here is a break down of the timetable for the classes.

*Insane Fit Jump, which combines HIIT training and cardio sequences with sculpting and toning intervals. This class is on at 8pm on Mondays and Wednesdays. Costs £6.

*Fun Fit Jump, which is a medium intensity class with a social feel that focuses on building strength and fitness while having fun with friends. This class is on Thursdays at 8pm. Costs £6.

*Jumpalates, which incorporates gentle sprints of cardio plyometrics (think Metafit) with pilates-led movements and core and pelvic floor strengthening. This class is on Tuesdays at 8pm. Costs £6.

*Silver Stretch, a class that is targeted at those who would still like to build strength, condition and tone but would like to incorporate elements of stretching and balancing in a more low-impact environment. This class is on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 11am. Costs £4.50.

The centre includes a ninja zone, battle beams (Gladiator style), half pipe, dodgeball, basketball, airbag, reaction wall, traverse wall, party zone and a bounce zone.

Jump Rush can cater for 142 jumpers for a normal trampoline session and all must be wearing specially designed reusable socks (costing £2), a wristband and a printed stamp.

Free trampoline socks will be on offer for those attending the fitness classes in the next two weeks.