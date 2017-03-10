Morecambe town councillor resigns

A Morecambe town councillor has resigned.

Niall Semple was one of two UK Independence Party (UKIP) representatives on the town council.

A town council spokesman said Mr Semple resigned due to work and family commitments.

For a by-election to be held, 10 electors for the Lune Drive ward must give notice to the Returning Officer in writing within 14 working days, to Returning Officer, Lancaster City Council, Town Hall, Dalton Square, Lancaster LA1 1PJ.

The closing date for this notice is Friday, March 31.