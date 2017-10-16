Morecambe tide bell given green light

A bell will soon ring on Morecambe Bay as plans to install it have been approved.

The Tide and Time bell which will ring with the rise of tide will be placed on the Stone Jetty once funds have been raised for its installation.

Graham Dean, Shane Johnstone, Sian Johnson and Kathryn MacDonald of Morecambe Artist Colony, standing where the Time and Tide Bell could be installed on the Stone Jetty.

The bell, which is one of 12 across the UK, will be created and built for free by Devon-based sculptor and musician Marcus Vergette.

Councillors on Lancaster City Council’s planning committee voted unanimously to approve the application which was submitted by Sian Johnson, a member of Morecambe Artist Colony, a community arts group.

“I was particularly pleased with how everybody was in favour for it,” said Sian.

“Now we look for sources of funding from charity foundations and people holding fundraising events to the installation and the workshops.”

Workshops will take place for the community to help design the bell’s inscription.

