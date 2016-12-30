Morecambe theatre star of show in BBC murder drama

Morecambe’s beloved theatre was transported back to the 1920s as it aired on prime time television over the festive season.

Morecambe’s Winter Gardens was one of the many historic sets chosen for Agatha Christie’s The Witness For The Prosecution on BBC One.

The trilling two-part drama favoured the theatre as it introduced Toby Jones’s character, John Mayhew. John is assigned to defend a man accused of killing his lover in order to inherit her wealth.

The theatre’s box office, reception, stage and upstairs were all shown to viewers as Mr Mayhew sat and watched one of the play’s.

More characters were introduced within the theatre including Romaine Heilger, played by Andrea Riseborough.

Red seating and the grand entrance set a perfect backdrop for an intense scene in the dark Christie adaptation.