Morecambe teenager’s legacy to help sick children

Friends and family of a bubbly Morecambe teenager who died at the age of 18 hope to create a lasting legacy to help others in her honour.

A new charity called Hannah’s Smile Foundation is being set up in memory of Hannah Bachmann to raise funds for seriously ill children.

Friends and family of Hannah have teamed up to set up the charity and arrange several fundraising events.

They have already raised more than £3,000 from prize bingo nights and donations, and will host a family fun day at the Trimpell Club on August 12.

Hannah died in April 2016 after bravely battling ill-health throughout her life and living longer than her doctors expected.

She was born prematurely when her mum Marie Hunter got diabetes, and both mum and baby had to be revived when they stopped breathing.

As a child Hannah suffered with pneumonia and was diagnosed as allergic asthmatic, and doctors said she had the symptoms of cystic fibrosis.

A trainee chef at Lancaster and Morecambe College, Hannah died just a few days before realising her dream of running her own 1950s and superhero-themed diner/milkshake bar.

The former West End Primary and Heysham High School pupil was looking forward to opening a cafe on Morecambe seafront after working hard for months to get it ready.

Shortly after her death, Hannah’s Happy Bay Diner did indeed open on Marine Road West although it closed recently and will be reopening at a new location.

The foundation needs £5,000 to become a registered charity and aims to raise the funds before September 2017.

Its ‘gofundme’ internet page, set up by Marie, says the charity aims to “raise awareness and funds for people of all ages who get written off by society”.

“We want to give people like Hannah the chance to live their dreams, whether it’s a new piece of medical equipment that will help give some one the ability to go shoping for themselves or larger projects like helping disadvantaged adults get a job or home.”

The August 12 family fun day at the Trimpell starts at noon and will include a family team inflatable competition, table top sale, face painting, music, games and crafts.

To help please email mhunter.hannahssmilefoundation@gmail.com