Morecambe talent show kicks off this weekend

It’s almost time to find out if Morecambe Has Talent.

The Alhambra and Carleton Suite in Morecambe will host this new talent show with heats taking place tomorrow (September 16) and Sunday (September 17).

The ‘Morecambe Has Talent’ event will raise money for St John’s Hospice and the Alhambra and Carleton Suite venue.

All three of these dates will be open to the public to watch.

People can come down to register to audition on the day too.

To date entrants cover a whole range of ages from eight to 88!

On Saturday doors open at noon with auditions from 3pm and on Sunday doors open at noon.

There will be lots of other activities going on during the day including live music from Dominic Clayton on Sunday.

Morecambe Has Talent will be hosted by magician Kevin Cunliffe.

The judging panel for the final on Sunday, September 24 will be singers Stuart Michaels and Harri Deane, and The Bay radio presenter Danny Matthews.