Morecambe talent show final ‘just the beginning’

Never mind Sunday Night at the Palladium...talent show organisers hope that in future it will be Sunday Night at the Alhambra.

The brains behind the ‘Morecambe Has Talent’ contest at the Alhambra and Carleton Suite are planning regular Sunday night showcases of local singing, dancing and entertainment talent.

They will even create old style ‘billboard posters’ with names of local people on them like they used to have to promote acts at theatres in Morecambe’s golden age.

The ‘Morecambe Has Talent’ final this Sunday (September 24) will bring together some of the best acts who auditioned at the West End venue in the heats at the weekend.

They will include singers Kirsty Wright and Ron Carey, and pensioner Roger Obertelli who is something of a Morecambe legend for his sit-down tap dance routine!

Also among those qualifying for the final were Daniel Case, Jim Harrison, Ava Brown, Jessie Lou Hughes and Neave Halliday.

There will be 12 finalists in total.

Tracy Brown from the Alhambra and Carleton Suite said: “We had 40 applications for the heats, everything from ventriloquists to magicians, comedians and a guitarist.

“We intend to do this again to promote local people, trying to make our own stars like we used to in the past, while helping them with stage experience.”

The final will be hosted by magician Kevin Cunliffe. The judges will be singer and event promoter Stuart Michaels, singer Harri Deane and Danny Matthews, presenter of the breakfast show on The Bay radio station.

Kevin will also entertain the audience with some magic tricks.

Doors open at 4pm on Sunday for the final, which starts at 5pm. Admission is free. Donations welcome for St John’s Hospice and the Friends of the Alhambra and Carleton Suite.