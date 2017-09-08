Morecambe sign spelling error ‘will be corrected’

Give yourself spelling brownie points if you spotted the mistake on the new Welcome to Morecambe signs.

Eagle-eyed readers got in touch to point out that ‘amphitheatre’ is incorrectly spelled on the signs as ‘ampitheatre’.

A spokesman for Lancaster City Council said: “Unfortunately mistakes do happen and this is simple human error on our part. We will be correcting the error as soon as we can.”

The signs cost just under £2,000 in total, most of which was funded by Lancaster City Council, with £850 coming from local businesses through the Morecambe Business Improvement District.

There are two signs, one on the Shrimp Roundabout and the other is by the Venus and Cupid statue opposite Morecambe Golf Club.