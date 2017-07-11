Morecambe seconds lose out in last four on finals days

Morecambe 2nd XI’s bid for Twenty20 glory ended in the last four on Sunday.

Woodhill Lane hosted the Division Two finals day with eventual champions Blackpool convincingly getting the better of the home side in the semi-finals.

Having won the toss and elected to bat, Morecambe were bowled out for 73 with only Michael Fisher, 13, and Izhar Ullah, 12, making double figures.

Tom Myerscough, 3-15, and Nathan Dixon, 3-10, did the damage for Blackpool as the home side’s innings ended with an over to go.

It was a stroll in the park for Blackpool in reply.

Captain Saw Owen made a run-a-ball 32 that included five fours while opening partner Ashley Moreau hit 28 from 27 balls as Morecambe lost by 10 wickets.

Blackpool reached their target after just 9.4 overs.

In the other last four contest, Kendal got the better of Chorley by eight wickets, chasing down 118 to win in just 13 overs.

That set up the decider at Woodhill Lane with Blackpool coming out on top to take the title. Kendal were restricted to just 80-7 from their 20 overs with Blackpool reaching their target with seven overs to spare.

Skipper Owen was again the star, hitting an undefeated 35 having earlier taken two Kendal wickets.

On Saturday, Morecambe’s seconds had picked up a two-wicket win at Preston in Division Two of the Northern Premier League.

Sean Graves took 3-23 as the hosts were bowled out for 130 batting first at West Cliff.

Muhammed Patel, 40, and Michael Fisher, 39, were the backbone of the Morecambe reply as they finished on 130-8 to pick up 15 points which mean they sit sixth in the table.

Lancaster are eighth after their seven-wicket defeat to Netherfield at Lune Road.

James Davies hit an unbeaten 58 as the hosts posted 140-8 batting first.

In reply, 51 from Theo Gallagher and Joe Atkinson’s 47 not out ultimately saw Netherfield to victory after 37 overs, the visitors finishing on 141-3.