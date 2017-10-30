Morecambe school pupils shine in gardening contest

Green fingered school pupils and staff have blossomed at an annual garden competition.

Poulton-le-Sands C of E Primary won the gold award at the Morecambe Town Council ‘Morecambe in Bloom’ contest for schools in the town.

The school won for its exceptional waste saving efforts, beautiful wild flower garden and vegetable growing which is sometimes used to prepare fresh, tasty meals and consumed by the children at lunchtime.

The project is spearheaded by school admin assistant Mrs Glover.

“We have very little land available for gardening projects so we’re delighted that Mrs Glover’s creative efforts have been recognised,” said Victoria Bould, head teacher.

Five Morecambe primary schools entered for a chance to win the School Challenge Cup - Poulton-le-Sands, Great Wood, St Marys, West End and Westgate.

Towards the end of the summer, Michael Moorhouse and officers from the council visited the schools to judge the entries.

Mr Moorhouse was given an award by the town council last month to recognise his voluntary work for Morecambe in Bloom.

Two schools, West End Primary and Westgate Primary, were both awarded the silver gilt award.

West End achieved this for their recycled play area where they had even created an outdoor stage out of an old table. Westgate has a gardening club that meets after school. They have built a new pond, planted lots of wild flowers and are in the process upgrading their garden even more, ready for next year.

The silver award went to St Mary’s Catholic Primary. Their school holds a mini allotment, mud pie kitchen, tubs and planters and a bug hotel. The bronze award went to Great Wood. The majority of Great Wood’s gardening is carried out by the reception and Key Stage 1 children. They planted peas, beans and other vegetables. Unfortunately their greenhouse suffered a battering from high winds but they hope to have it all fixed in order to win the top prize next year.

If you are interested in entering the Morecambe in Bloom Competition in 2018, find out all the information at www.morecambe.gov.uk .