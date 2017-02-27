Morecambe’s volunteer RNLI lifeboat crew launch to assist a kite surfer

Morecambe’s RNLI inshore lifeboat launched to assist with a kite surfer who had go into difficulties.

At 10.58am on Saturday, February 25, the Coastguard tasked the Morecambe RNLI volunteer lifeboat crew to help rescue a kite surfer after a report that they had become separated from their kite surfboard and was attempting to swim to the rock groyne at the Battery, on Morecambe promenade.

The RLNI inshore lifeboat launched in challenging sea conditions within a few minutes of the initial call and was proceeding towards the search area when they were stood down by the coastguard.

The kite surfer had managed to swim to shore assisted by fellow kite surfers.

Morecambe RNLI volunteer Lifeboat Operations Manager, Kevin Jackson, said: “Although the RLNI crew was not needed on this occasion, it is better to be safe than sorry.

“The crew members were happy in the knowledge that the kite surfer manage to get to shore safely.

“We would encourage anybody who genuinely believes that someone is at risk to report it to the Coastguard who will then initiate rescue operations.”