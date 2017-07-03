Morecambe’s T20 campaign ends in defeat at Netherfield

Morecambe’s T20 campaign ended in defeat on Sunday, losing by eight wickets at Netherfield.

Visiting captain Ryan Pearson won the toss and elected to bat first but his team could only manage 121 runs from their 20 overs.

Openers Viraj Bhati and Ashan Priyanjan started well for Morecambe, Bhati claiming his half century, inlcuding two sixes, before falling to Nathan Chambers (1-24) for 53, Josh Dixon taking the catch.

Priyanjan reached 17 off eight balls but he was dismissed when Mark Clarkson (2-17) struck, wicket keeper Lewis Edge claiming the catch.

Clarkson claimed another wicket when he bowled Pearson, the Morecambe captain managed just one boundary as he fell for four runs.

Eddy Read failed to make double figures, Tom Williamson (1-12) bowling him for just eight runs, while Adam Derham (18) was caught and bowled by Obus Pienaar (1-32).

Morecambe’s Steven Fisher was run out, leaving Jake Smith (3 no) and Sean Graves (7 no) unbeaten at the crease at the end of the 20 overs with the score on 121-6.

Netherfield’s batsmen were never in any serious danger, reaching their target in 15.2 overs.

Opener Edge was in outstanding form for the hosts, his unbeaten knock of 62, which included four sixes and four fours, putting his team in complete control. His opening partner, John Huck, also made a decent start, he reached 23 before being caught by Ryan Pearson as Jack Lupton (1-17) took his sole wicket of the day.

Pienaar only made three runs in his innings, Priyanjan taking the catch as Adam Derham (1-33) struck.

Williamson helped Edge see out the game with a knock of 18 not out, as Netherfield got over the line with eight wickets to spare.

Read (0-18), Pearson (0-14), Smith (0-7), Muhammed Patel (0-16) and Graves (0-5) all had spells with the ball for Morecambe but were unable to take any wickets in what proved to be a comprehensive victory by the home team.