Morecambe’s past shown on big screen

There will be three opportunities to take a wander down Morecambe’s Memory Lane soon, courtesy of The Dukes.

Morecambe On Film is a collection of professional and amateur archive footage from the resort’s past 100 years presented in partnership with the North West Film Archive.

The first screening, hosted by NW Film Archive staff, takes place on August 31 from 8pm at The Platform in Morecambe as part of the Vintage by the Sea festival. Tickets £7.50/£6.50 concessions.

There will be another screening at The Dukes in Lancaster on September 1 when tickets are priced £6.40/£5.50 concessions.

A slightly shorter version will be at The Dukes on September 11 from 2pm as part of the theatre’s A Life More Ordinary programme. Admission is £4 and carers go free. Call 01524 598500 for more.