Morecambe’s More Music founder to leave after 25 years

A legend of Morecambe’s music scene will bow out from his ‘baby’ after 25 years.

Pete Moser has announced he will step down as artistic director of More Music in early 2018.

Mr Moser founded the West End-based community music organisation and has been at the heart of Morecambe music-making for a quarter of a century.

The renowned composer and performer is also known as the ‘fastest one-man band in the world’, has run acclaimed music projects in China, Hong Kong and Brazil, and has been a driving force behind Morecambe festivals including the annual Catch the Wind kite event and the West End festival.

“I need a change in my life and need to spend less time running a business and spend more time as a musician,” said Mr Moser.

“It’s been my baby so passing it on and letting go of it is quite difficult. It will be like leaving a family.”

Mr Moser’s wife Kathryn MacDonald, development director at More Music, will be staying on at the Devonshire Road-based group.

They have worked together at More Music since 1996 and the couple live in Morecambe.

Mr Moser’s job has been advertised and he said: “It will bring a whole set of new energy into the organisation and a new way of thinking.

“For me personally it’s the right time for a shift in focus, an opportunity to change the rhythm of my life.”

Mr Moser will continue with More Music projects including this weekend’s West End Weekend in Morecambe and a 24 Hour Music Party in Lancaster as part of the Lancaster Music Festival on October 13 and 14.

He expects to leave the organisation in March 2018.

Look out for a major feature on Mr Moser’s 25 years at More Music coming soon.