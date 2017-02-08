Morecambe’s miniature wonder in West End

A day of miniature wonder showcasing Morecambe at its best will take place in the West End.

The Exchange Creative Community will be hosting the mini Morecambe workshop this Saturday.

West End Methodist Church in Morecambe.

There will be a range of found and reclaimed materials supplied to people so they can create their own mini version of the town.

The workshop will be used to generate ideas and inspire the next product range at the Exchange. During the evening organisers will also unveil eight of the 105 mini canvases from artists who have come together for the miniature exhibition.

The canvases will be available to buy on the night for £10 each.

Funds raised will be used to support the Exchange’s next venture which will see artists bring life back into some of the rooms in the back of the part derelict West End Methodist Church, on Marine Road. The church is over the road from the Exchange’s current venue on West Street. The workshop takes place on Saturday February 11 from 12pm to 3pm. Email hello@theexchangecic.co.uk or call 01524 401001 to reserve your place.

The mini exhibition takes place on the same day at 5.30pm. More than 100 works of tiny art celebrating the wealth of talent in the Morecambe Bay area.

These works of ‘Miniature Wonder’ have been created by professional local artists and community members - the youngest participant is seven-years-old.