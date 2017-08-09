Morecambe RNLI lifeboat crew launched to rescue two people from sands

Morecambe’s RNLI inshore rescue hovercraft launched to rescue two people cut off by the tide.

At 12.30 pm on Wednesday August 8, the Coastguard tasked the Morecambe RNLI volunteer lifeboat crew to go to the aid of two people reported to be cut off by the tide near Grange-Over-Sands.

The RLNI inshore hovercraft launched but, as they approached the search area, the crew were stood down; after it was reported that both people had safely made their way ashore without assistance.

Morecambe RNLI volunteer Deputy Launching Authority, Colin Midwinter, said: “Although on this occasion the casualties were able to make their own way to safety; on another occasion they might have been unable to do so.

“Therefore, it is imperative that we are always called out as soon as possible; just in case.”