Morecambe pupils celebrate ‘beach school’ status

A Morecambe school has celebrated getting ‘beach school’ status with a day at the beach.

Teacher and beach school leader Suzanna Peart took a group of pupils down to Half Moon Bay to celebrate West End Primary School earning the accreditation for outdoor learning.

Teacher and beach school leader Suzanna Peart with Oscar Kent, 5 and Jacob Westby, 6.

“We want our children to learn about our beaches so they take care of them for future generations,” said Suzanna.

“We will take groups of children to various local beaches throughout the year so that all of the children can learn about marine habitats, seasons, tides, sustainable beach eco systems and take part in practical activities such as rock pooling, natural artwork, shelter building, creating identification cards for various life forms we discover, while bringing English to life and linking activities to our work in school Maths.”

The school has also been awarded a grant by the Awards for All scheme from the National Lottery to buy equipment and cover travel expenses.

They also had a donation of wellies from Heysham Power Stations!

Suzanna and the pupils on the beach at Heysham.

The school gained the Level 3 award through Forest Schools Education.