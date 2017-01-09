Morecambe pub will be back after refurbishment

A Morecambe pub has closed temporarily but will open again soon.

The Palatine has shut for refurbishment and so its owners can find a new tenant for the pub.

Previous tenant Roy Denby has moved on to pastures new after three years in charge.

A spokesman said: “Refurbishments start as soon as next Tuesday and will include the decoration of all floors, improved lighting, and replacement of some furniture.

“The overall design and feel of the place will remain undiminished. We are interviewing right now for the new tenant and plan to announce the start of a new chapter in the Palatine’s story very soon.”

The Palatine had a major refurbishment in 2008 shortly after it was taken over by owners C2 Investment, which also owns Lancaster Brewery and The Sun Hotel in Lancaster.