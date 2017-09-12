Morecambe parent prosecuted for not stopping child committing crime

A parent has been prosecuted for not stopping their child committing anti-social behaviour in Morecambe’s West End.

Police believe this is the first time that such legislation has been used in England.

The adult – who cannot be named – appeared at Lancaster Magistrates’ Court on Monday for breaching a community protection notice and was fined.

Morecambe police say making the parent accountable was a last resort, and that they will keep working with partner agencies to help the family.

A post on the Morecambe Area Police Facebook page said: “We have been trying to assist the parent in engaging the necessary support services to help, however, in the end we have had to take this action to make them accountable.”

“We believe that this is the first time in the country that this legislation has been used to make a parent accountable for their child’s behaviour.

“We have had many comments on our anti-social behaviour posts in the past asking for parents to be made accountable.

“Here is the first example (in the country!)”