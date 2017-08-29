Morecambe narrowly win derby clash

Morecambe beat Lancaster by three runs on Saturday as an exciting derby encounter went down to the final over.

Batting first, the Woodhill Lane side finished on 196-5, with opener Billy Godleman the star of show following an unbeaten knock of 104.

The sub professional was the latest Derbyshire-contracted player to fill in, hot on the heels of Daryn Smit and Tony Palladino.

Victory was far from straightforward though with Jamie Heywood’s 92 coming within a whisker of getting Lancaster over the line in what was a big battle at the bottom of the Northern Premier League table.

Alongside Godleman, Mark Woodhead helped get Morecambe off to a strong start, the veteran opener first to go for 32 when he was trapped in front by Liam Moffat (2-46).

It was soon 67-2 with Luke Pearson also out LBW to Moffat for a duck.

Godleman got support from Adam Derham who made 23 before Ben Simm (2-61) got amongst the wickets, professional Kasun Madushanka taking the catch to make it 125-3.

The visiting captain then also removed Ryan Pearson for six, Brendan Hetherington taking he catch.

Callum East (1-36) was the other bowler to take a wicket for Lancaster, bowling Lewis Smith (17), leaving Eddy Read (6 not out) at the crease with Godleman to see out their 50 overs.

Read’s main contribution came with the ball however, the paceman taking 5-58 from his 16 overs. .

That included the crucial wicket of Heywood who batted almost throughout the innings to nearly see his side home for what would have been a big victory for the league’s bottom side.

Hetherington also made 21 before becoming one of Jamie Cassidy’s, 2-30, victims.

Reuben Orr was the next top scorer with 15 while Scott Sparks made 14 at the top of the order.

The game went down to a dramatic final over with Read again coming to the fore.

It was his run out of Callum East, 10, that sealed the 15 points, Lancaster taking home four.