Morecambe mobility scooter rally revs up charity funds

A mobility scooter rally organised by a pensioner from Morecambe raised money for a cancer charity.

OAP Glenys Hodgson, 81, of Rydal Court, who also took part in the rally in aid of Leukaemia Research from the Battery in Morecambe to Happy Mount Park, lost her daughter to leukaemia at the age of 33. Glenys decided a mobility scooter rally would not only raise money but bring together people on mobility scooters to meet new friends.

MP for Morecambe and Lunesdale David Morris cut the ribbon at the very start of the rally when scooters set off down the promenade.

Glenys said: “It went ok, especially for the first time. It was a learning experience. There were five scooters including myself, and some people in wheelchairs joined us at the Eric Morecambe statue who then went down the promenade with us.

“There were 11 people walking and four people with buckets, So far we have collected £300 . I thought the MP David Morris was lovely.

“I’m really, really pleased and the people from Leukaemia Research have been absolutely fantastic.”