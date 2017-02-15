Morecambe men’s club help furnish hospice

The In-Patient Unit at St John’s Hospice in Lancaster will receive new furniture thanks to Morecambe Men’s Club.

A grant of more than £400 has been approved by the club to buy a dining table and chairs for the unit at the Slyne Road hospice.

In the past the club have funded a new greenhouse, fruit cages and edging for the paths in the fruit and vegetable garden. All of which has helped volunteer gardeners to produce more and better quality fruit, vegetables and salad which is used to provide fresh meals for patients.

“We are so grateful for the support of the Morecambe Men’s Club,” said Helen Soutar, of the hospice.