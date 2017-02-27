Morecambe man’s date with TV quiz show The Chase

A Morecambe man is all set to take on one of TV’s most fearsome quiz brains.

John Haydock will appear on The Chase on ITV1 this Thursday (March 2) at 5pm.

The Chase, hosted by Bradley Walsh, is Britain’s biggest television quiz show and sees contestants take on a mastermind ‘Chaser’ to win cash prizes. John is tight-lipped about the outcome of the show and which ‘Chaser’ he faced.

The 44-year-old has appeared on other television quiz shows in the past. As a schoolboy he took part in children’s TV programme ‘Knock Your Block Off’ hosted by Steve Blacknell, which aired on television at Christmas 1985.

John was in a team of two that day representing Morecambe High School, alongside The Visitor content editor, Greg Lambert.

Then in 2013 John appeared on Beat the Pack, hosted by Jake Humphrey.

John, a director of an insurance broker firm, also does murder mystery acting for the After Dark Theatre company in Morecambe. He will be wearing After Dark’s red and black colours when he appears on the show.