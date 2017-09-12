Morecambe landlady’s brave plane jump

A Morecambe landlady is on cloud nine after she jumped from a plane at 15,000 ft.

Tricia Ulyatt, landlady of The William Mitchell pub in Westgate, took to the skies to raise money for Rosemere Cancer Foundation and CancerCare charity.

The fun day team of pub and volunteers.

The 50-year-old jumped with Jayde Christianson a team member and her regular patrons Chris, Katie and Dianna at the Black Knights Parachute Centre, Cockerham.

“It was an amazing experience but I probably wouldn’t do it again,” said Tricia, who has been a landlady at the pub for five years.

“Making that jump from the plane is terrifying but fantastic.

“I only volunteered for this jokingly but it was absolutely brilliant.”

Tricia, husband Steve and daughter Maria have held a family fun day at the pub for the past five years in aid of Rosemere Cancer Foundation.

This year’s event on the August bank holiday combined with the parachute dive has raised £5,744 for the charity and CancerCare. The fun day enjoyed a mix of live music, stalls, barbecue, games and children’s activities.

“We organise a fun day every year and we always want it to be bigger and better than the last,” said Tricia.

“Last year we did the Cross Bay Walk as part of it and this year we jumped out of a plane.

“We have always done it for Rosemere because when we first started one of our staff members’s grandmother was seriously ill with cancer and her grandad and they were helped by the charity.” Tricia and the staff would like to thank everyone who has supported them during their fundraising bids including the bands who play at the event for free and local businesses who have donated prizes.

Tammy Hoskins, Rosemere Cancer Foundation’s local area fundraising co- ordinator, said: “We are extremely grateful to Tricia, Steve and Maria for all their effort and commitment and this year, to Tricia and her fellow parachute jumpers in particular, who really went above the norm to help us.”

For further info on Rosemere Cancer Foundation, visit www.rosemere.org.uk.