Morecambe Ladies up to third in league table

Morecambe Ladies have had a good week after beating local rivals Chorley 3-1 last Wednesday at Lancaster and Morecambe College, which was followed by a 4-1 win away at Barnsley on Sunday.

Morecambe took the lead in the first half against Chorley when Yas Swarbrick beat the defender to Hannah Paling’s cross and dinked the ball past the visiting keeper.

Despite the home side having most of the possession though, Chorley equalised when a terrific shot from Vicky Coope looped over the Morecambe keeper and into the net.

Morecambe dominated the second half but only secured the win late on with a powerful header from Louise Gibbins from a Becky Whittingham corner, and then Emma Kay fired home to make it 3-1.

The Ladies then made their third trip in as many Sundays to take on Barnsley Ladies and took the lead on ten minutes thanks for an Emily Hutton 35 yard bullet into the top corner.

Ten minutes later, Morecambe doubled the lead as Whittingham’s corner was met by Charlotte Higginson, who headed past the keeper to make it 2-0. Morecambe went 3-0 up in the second half when Whittingham played a one-two with Gibbins, Martin receiving the cross, side-stepping her defender and placing the ball into the net.

Four minutes later, Swarbrick stuck her foot out at the back post to guide the ball home from a deep Whittingham corner, although Barnsley did manage a late consolation.