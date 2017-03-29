Morecambe Ladies Reserves 1-1 Bolton Wanderers LFC Reserves

Morecambe Ladies Reserves were held to a 1-1 draw at home to Bolton Wanderers LFC Reserves on Sunday.

Morecambe started the brightest with Nic Conway looking to shoot on sight, and when Amy Cambrey burst through the Bolton defence her shot was parried by the Bolton keeper who then beat out Layla Garrett’s effort.

The Bolton stopper was finally beaten as Cambrey slipped the ball past her, only to see it cleared off the line.

Lottie Gray was next to push through, laying the ball off to Gina Pendlebury and the move was finished off with a fine turn and volley from Conway, only to find the keeper in the way.

Bolton almost nicked the lead when a launched ball led to indecision between keeper and defender with a Bolton forward nipping in to head the ball towards the goal but Katie Towers was there to cover and clear off the line.

Layla Garrett then hit the post before Conway opened the scoring for Morecambe from a Carmel Daniel cross.

However, with half-time approaching, a loose ball in midfield was picked up by a Bolton forward and with the ball standing up, a peach of a shot rifled into the top right corner of the Morecambe net.

Bolton almost immediately took the lead when a cross was sliced over the bar, and there was still time for Steph Revie to run through for Morecambe, only for the keeper to take it off her boot at the last second as both teams had to settle for a point.