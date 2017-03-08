Morecambe Ladies 7-4 Leeds Ladies

Emma Kay played a starring role for Morecambe Ladies against Leeds Ladies FC on Sunday, scoring four times in a 7-4 victory.

Morecambe were 2-0 up inside five minutes as Kay twice burst clear to score, and she completed her hat-trick soon after as the Ladies looked to put the game beyond Leeds.

Beth Fisher reacted the quickest and stuck the ball home after 27 minutes to make it 4-0 before Leeds pulled a goal back to make it 4-1.

However, two minutes later Emily Hutton’s freekick from just outside the area beat the goalkeeper to make it 5-1.

Leeds pulled another goal back just before the break, and just after the interval a well-flighted free-kick made it 5-3, but Kay struck again two minutes later to score her fourth of the game.

In the final quarter an innocuous looking Leeds cross was scrambled in but Megan Doherty killed any hopes of a comeback with Morecambe’s seventh goal late on.