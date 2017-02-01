Morecambe Ladies 3-1 Tranmere Rovers LFC

Morecambe Ladies claimed a vital three points at the weekend with 3-1 home win over Tranmere Rovers LFC.

Tranmere made a bright start to the game but the home side quickly took control – a one-two between Millie Brown and Megan Doherty set up Brown but her shot was spectacularly saved by the Tranmere keeper.

Morecambe kept pushing with Lupton working hard down the right, Doherty had a shot saved, Hutton had an effort blocked on the line, even defenders Thornhill and Fisher each got in on the act.

It took until the 34th minute for Morecambe to take the lead, from defence Laura Callis picked out Emma Kay who turned and danced past a couple of defenders to lay on a pass to Doherty who clipped the ball past the keeper.

Morecambe continued to create chances in the second half – Kay broke away and let fly directly at the keeper, while Lupton’s penetrating cross saw Hutton smash the crossbar with a header from five yards out.

The drama really began around the 20 minute mark with Morecambe ruing their missed chances, a long clearance from the away keeper had aTranmere forward beating Beth Fisher and bearing down on goal, Laura Callis’ tackle caught the player resulting in a free-kick outside the box and a red card.

Tranmere found some energy and took control, pushing forward they were rewarded when the left winger made a run, turned inside and coolly laid a ball square for the striker to slot into the corner.

A Becky Whittingham free-kick had Beth Fisher heading on to Kay, only for her to head over the bar, and things looked not to be going their way until Hannah Paling on the left found Whittingham running into the box – her left footed shot hitting the back of the net.

With life back in the ladies Emma Kay was sent racing away, only to be scythed by the centre half, and Morecambe were down to nine as Kay received treatment.

With the clock running down, there was time for Hannah Paling to send a ball through from midfield for Kay to run onto, only for the same centre half to push her over at speed in the penalty area.

A penalty was awarded and the defender was given her marching orders.

Before the kick was taken, there was time for an altercation as the player left for the dressing room but Whittingham slotted the spot kick home to make it 3-1.