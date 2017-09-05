Morecambe Ladies 1-3 Stoke City

Stoke City visited Lancaster and Morecambe College on Sunday as the Women’s Premier League side beat Morecambe Ladies 3-1 in the WPL Cup.

The first half was a tactical affair with few chances, Stoke played the ball around well but the Ladies were quickly up to press.

A series of corners put the home defence under pressure but a confident backline dealt with the threat.

Up in attack, Emma Kay was causing Stoke problems with her pace and was constantly being brought down with late and sometimes cynical challenges.

Morecambe’s best effort came from Beth Fisher, straying into the Stoke half and making space for herself to let loose a 30 yard shot which scraped the visitors’ bar.

After a scoreless first half, Morecambe were ahead in the first minute of the second.

Yasmine Swarbrick sent Emma Kay peeling off down the left, driving forward and cutting in around her defender and firing low into the far corner past the despairing dive of the keeper to make it 1-0.

Stoke’s equaliser came from an outside of the boot swipe from range, Hannah Keryakoplis’s shot bent and swirled, bemusing the Morecambe ‘keeper to make it 1-1. A hectic time followed, Stoke pushed on but Morecambe had the better chances with Swarbrick and Paling having shots which deserved better outcomes.

However, midway through the half the visitors took the lead with Jamilla Palmer picking up a loose clearance, driving past a couple of defenders and blasting the ball past the ‘keeper.

The Ladies fell further behind with 10 minutes to go when a mis-kicked clearance fell into the path of Palmer who buried the ball and claimed her second goal to seal victory for Stoke.