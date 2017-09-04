Morecambe hovercraft helps woman and child trapped in mud

A woman and boy who were attending the Vintage-by-the-Sea festival needed help from Morecambe lifeboat crew after they became stuck in mud near the Stone Jetty.

The woman had managed to free herself from the mud when the hovercraft reached them but both were “clearly shaken by the experience”, said an RNLI spokesman.

Morecambe RNLI praised a quick-thinking member of the public who reported the incident, which happened at around 1pm on Saturday.