Morecambe hovercraft called out to man on Millennium Bridge

The Coastguard called out Morecambe’s RNLI hovercraft to a despondent man on Millennium Bridge in Lancaster.

The hovercraft was called out at 12.15am on Wednesday January 25 to assist with the man who had been seen on the river Lune Millennium bridge in distress.

Before the RNLI hovercraft crew arrived at the scene the Coastguard stood the emergency incident down because the police had dealt with it and the hovercraft crew returned back to the hovercraft station.

Morecambe RNLI volunteer Lifeboat Operations Manager, Kevin Jackson, said: “Although the RNLI hovercraft and volunteer crew was not required at this incident, it is better to be safe than sorry.

“We are on call 24 hours a day, every day of the year and in this case the crews were happy in the knowledge that the person was safe.”