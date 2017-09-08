Morecambe honeymoon couple stranded in Cuba as hurricanes hit

A couple from Morecambe on their honeymoon in Cuba this week have spoken of their horror as hurricanes devastated the Caribbean.

Tony Baines and his new wife Sam were on holiday in a five star resort near the idyllic Cayo Coco resort following their wedding at the Ashton Memorial.

Tony and Sam at the start of their honeymoon in Cuba.

But as Hurricane Irma struck Cuba this week, the couple were left in a state of shock as their celebrations turned into a nightmare.

Yesterday the couple reported via Facebook that they had been moved to a different resort, and that families were starting to be evacuated.

However, as of today Tony and Sam were still stranded in a hotel in intense temperatures awaiting further instruction.

It is thought they were to be moved again to Havana before being flown home.

Hotel staff move trees to safety as the hurricane strikes Cuba.

Sam described the scenes as "total chaos" and the pair videoed the growing panic among holidaymakers.

The couple are alone on their holiday but Sam, who works at Lancaster University, has a daughter due to start university while Tony has three children.

Tony told The Visitor today that the couple have barely been told what is happening.

"It's been horrendous," he said. "We are on our honeymoon and we have been moved from three locations and are still not safe. The government are not letting us fly home.

"We were transferred yesterday after being told to be ready for 9am to eventually get on a coach at 5pm taking seven hours to Varadero, to a hotel which is run down, from our luxury five star.

"Nobody is telling us anything, just that if it comes [to] close the curtains and lock yourself in the bathroom.

"We are due not to fly home until Wednesday but officials are not helping us in the slightest. It's like the blind leading the blind."

At least 14 people have died as Hurricane Irma, described as the most powerful ever Atlantic hurricane, has caused devastation across much of the Caribbean.

It is currently heading across Cuba towards the Bahamas and Florida.

Meanwhile, Hurricane Jose is following in Irma's wake.