Morecambe girl ‘nearly loses legs’ on town carnival ride

An 11-year-old girl was moments away from losing both of her legs after she was left dangling from a ride at Morecambe Carnival, says her mum.

Katie Sharp was out enjoying Morecambe Carnival on Sunday with her best friend Bethany and friend’s mum Joanne.

But the youngster’s fun was cut short when according to eye-witnesses she ended up dangling from the Miami Shockwaves ride.

Friend Bethany managed to hold onto Katie’s hood as the ride flew up and down into the air.

“Katie walked away from it thank god, but it’s awful she could have been without her legs today,” said mum Sharon Sharp who received a emotional phone call from her daughter after the incident.

“The ride was high and fast paced and being on the end seat there was nothing to protect her.”

Sharon claimed that the harness had failed and an automatic emergency stop that should have kicked in failed also.

She said: “If it hadn’t been for her friend keeping hold of her hood and the quick thinking of a man who managed to grab her as the ride swung back down her legs would have been trapped.

“She must of had an angel protecting her as she has walked away with just cuts and bruises to her legs.”

Katie was quickly seen to by paramedics after the incident which took place around 1.30pm on Sunday, shortly before the carnival parade.

“I am just thankful she walked away from it, she was extremely lucky, it could have been much worse,” said Sharon.

“Katie is quite resilient, she is a bit of a thrill seeker, she loves rides, outdoor sports and she has dealt with this well although it did terrify her.

“I don’t think she will be going on any rides again anytime soon.

“I don’t want people to stop going to fair grounds but if there is a serious fault with that ride something needs to be done.”

Police attended the incident along with health and safety officials at the Morecambe Carnival.

David Brayshaw, organiser of Morecambe Carnival, said he was aware of the incident.

He said: “One of the seams came lose but the good thing is that the barrier safety bar worked.

“Nobody fell out of the ride, the safety stopping device on the ride was implemented.

“The safety device on the unit worked the way it should and the ride had all the safety certificates in place, it was just an unfortunate incident.”

Health and safety officials are looking into the incident.

We are in the process of trying to contact the ride operators for a response.