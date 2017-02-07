Morecambe Football Club needs you

Now more than ever, the town needs to get behind its football club.

This is the loud and clear message from fans, directors and well-wishers ahead of Saturday’s home match with Cambridge United.

Mark Swindlehurst, Globe Arena match day announcer, said: “We need you! It’s as simple as that.

“This Saturday’s match eclipses all others as we are now in a situation where we are fighting for our lives from game to game.”

Rod Taylor, longstanding club director, said: “I think this is one of the biggest games we’ve had since we came into the Football League.

“It is a test of how much the town wants a Football League club and I would urge the townspeople, past and present supporters, everyone to come and show their support at this critical time.”

Manager Jim Bentley and his team, despite not being paid their wages for January and the ownership crisis enveloping the club, went to league leaders Doncaster Rovers last Saturday and won a hard-earned point. This heroic performance galvanised their followers ahead of the team’s first home game since January 7.

“We need every football fan to come down to the Globe Arena to show Jim and the team just how proud we are of them and how much we appreciate them as they go into battle for us once again without being paid,” said Mark.

“We need to take back our position as the best fans in the league and show the world that we will not be beaten down or go quietly without a fight.

“This is our club. Together we are stronger!”

Despite off-field woes, the feelgood factor will be in full effect on Saturday as Jim, in association with SkyBet, has offered fans a free pie and a pint.

This is a thank you from the boss after supporters clubbed together to pay his £1,000 FA disciplinary fine at the last home game against Notts County.

Every paying adult can bring up to three children (aged 13 and under) free and kids can have a free hot dog and drink.

The community is united in their messages of support, as below.

MARK McKENNA, singer

The attitude of Jim and the players through this horrible last few months and the togetherness of our fans has reminded me how lucky I am to be part of our little family. If ever there was a time for disillusioned fans of Liverpool, Man United, Man City and whoever else to come and join us it is now. 10,000 of us went to Wembley to watch us get into the League. Well now we need some of those and some new fans too to help us stay there.

CHARLIE EDWARDS, city councillor for Bare

A football club is the heart of any community. In Morecambe we are fortunate enough to have the fantastic Globe Arena at the heart of ours. It’s not hard to predict the gaping hole Morecambe would leave, just at a time when we all know Morecambe as a town is on the up. If we want League football to stay in Morecambe we need to help the club through the current crisis. We need to be able to look back in 10 years’ time and think we, the football fans of Morecambe saved our club. I’ll be there on Saturday, will you?

DAVID MORRIS, MP for Morecambe and Lunesdale

If we as a community want to support the staff at the Shrimps, the best thing to do is to show up at the Globe Arena and go and support the club on match days whenever we can. That will show the staff that the whole community is behind them.

DEREK QUINN, Morecambe FC fan and Visitor football reporter

The last few weeks have seen more highs and lows for supporters than any other time I can remember. But at the same time the fans have come together and formed a bond that hasn’t been seen for some time. The reception the fans gave the players as they arrived at Doncaster was heartwarming and the collection to raise the money to pay Jim Bentley’s recent fine was an amazing gesture that saw our fans praised worldwide. The truth is the football club needs the people of Morecambe to support it more than ever at the moment. I would urge all local football fans to get to the Globe Arena on Saturday and cheer the team on.

Morecambe v Cambridge United kicks off at 3pm this Saturday, February 11, at the Globe Arena.