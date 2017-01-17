Morecambe festivals budget to be finalised this week

A cash windfall for festivals will be part of Morecambe Town Council’s annual budget.

Events including the annual Vintage-by-the-Sea, the Nice n Sleazy punk event at the Trimpell Club, the West End Festival and Lantern Festival are among those to receive funding.

Others include the annual kite festival, the Promenade Concert Orchestra concerts, a Seaside Sculpture Day and a Seaside Specialised ska festival at the Winter Gardens starring The Beat.

Funding is as follows: Seaside Sculpture Day £3,000, Nice n Sleazy £3,500, Seaside Specialised £900, Promenade Concert Orchestra £2,000, West End Festival £2,000, Lantern Festival £1,500, Vintage by the Sea £18,000, Catch the Wind kite festival £4,000. It has also been recommended that A Splendid Day Out steampunk festival receive £10,000 per year for four years.

The town council festivals committee did not award funding to a new music festival aimed at young people called Morecambe Big Weekend. This was because the promoter had not answered the town council’s questions about the festival but he was encouraged to reapply in 2018.

The town council’s 2017/18 budget will be finalised at a meeting at Morecambe Town Hall this Thursday at 7pm. All welcome.