Morecambe FC statement: Mark Dixon has resigned as general manager

Morecambe Football Club have announced that Mark Dixon has resigned as general manager and director with immediate effect.

The statement on the Morecambe FC official website said that Mark has been a director since November 2008 joining the Club’s staff as its commercial director once the planning application for the new stadium was completed.

He then managed the detail around the final season at Christie Park before coordinating the relocation in August 2010. He then managed the clubs commercial partnerships, corporate and hospitality sales before taking over as General Manager in July 2014.

Mark said in a statement on the website: “Although the last five months had been personally extremely difficult, I will look back on my time with the Club with great fondness and pride. I have been extremely fortunate to have worked with some wonderfully talented people who have all played a huge part in maintaining the Club’s League status despite the well documented financial disparity and also the most recent distractions.

“The Club is a great community asset that the people of the district should be really proud of. There are still lots of people involved who are working tirelessly to manage this difficult transition period. I trust the loyal fans and sponsors of MFC will give my successor the same fantastic support I have received over the years.

“I have said many times you don’t take a job like this, so close to home, unless you have thick skin. I understand that the fans of MFC demand perfection at times. I’ll readily admit that mistakes have been made but on the whole, I believe both myself and my staff have always given 100% and been honest in making the difficult decisions that have had to be taken from time to time.”

Mark said he would like to thank the Club’s Board for the professional manner in which they dealt with him leaving the Club.

He said he was “suspended on October 7, 2016 for basically questioning the business ethics of Diego Lemos and his associates.”

He said: “In drawing a line under this chapter, I can now hopefully move on with my life and career. I would finally like to wish Jim, Kenny the team and all of the Club’s wonderful Staff the very best for the remainder of this season and beyond.”

The Board has thanked Mark for all his hard work and professionalism.

The Board added: “We would like to thank him for his considerable contribution to Morecambe Football Club over the years, it is greatly appreciated. The Club wish him well in his future career, wherever that may take him but he will always be welcome back at Morecambe Football Club.”