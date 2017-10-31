Morecambe FC scoreboard to return

Morecambe FC hopes to get the right result this week in more ways than one.

The football club’s new scoreboard will go live in time for the Shrimps’ crunch FA Cup match with Hartlepool United on Saturday.

The Globe Arena scoreboard has been out of use since part of the ground went into administration 10 months ago.

But after support from local businesses, work will begin to install the new board on Wednesday and it is due to be operational by Thursday evening.

It will be in the same location as before but will be controlled from a different part of the ground.

The previous control box was housed in the match day security building which has been locked up since parent company PMG Leisure went into administration in December 2016.

Like the original scoreboard, the new one will pay tribute to Shrimps fan Chris Cowan, who died in a fall at Heysham Power Stations in 2010.

“The board will have a new white installation but otherwise will look no different,” said Adam Wilde, Morecambe FC commercial manager.

“When I became commercial manager getting a new scoreboard was my first mission. It’s important for the football club and for the fans.”

Mr Wilde thanked EDF Energy, David Burke from Northgate Auto Body, Bay Scaffolding, InsiLED EM International, Bay Camera and Communications, Chris from Logo Plus, Brian Campbell from Bay Computers and electrician Ian Singleton.