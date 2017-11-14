Morecambe FC launch for Lancaster uni rock concert book

A second book launch event will be held at the home of Morecambe FC for an illuminating history of Lancaster University rock concerts.

JB’s Bar at the Globe Arena in Morecambe will host a book signing night for ‘When Rock Went to College’.

Authors Barry Lucas and Paul Tomlinson will be at the event which starts at 7.30pm on Thursday, November 23.

Free admission. There will be live music, refreshments will be available and signed books, as well as classic photos from the era, will be on sale.

The book charts the incredible history of when some of the biggest names in rock music – including The Who, Queen and Paul McCartney – played the Great Hall at Lancaster University.

An initial launch was held at the university last month.

The book is on sale from Carnegie Publishing and many local book stores.