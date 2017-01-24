Morecambe FC directors meet to ensure immediate future of club

Morecambe Football Club has said steps have been taken to ensure the immediate future of the club.

The club has released a statement following a meeting yesterday between the board of directors and former co-chairman Abdulrahman Al Hashemi,

The meeting was held to discuss a way forward for the club following what they called “a disastrous period” with Diego Lemos.

The statement says: “The meeting was very positive and steps have been taken to ensure the immediate future of the club.

“The board of directors wish to thank all fans for their continued support during a very difficult period and urge supporters to get behind Jim and the team for the rest of the season.”

