Morecambe FC boss says £4.5m would buy club

The man in charge at Morecambe FC says £4.5m would buy the club “with ease”.

Graham Burnard said there had been “passing interest” from potential buyers of the Shrimps as the League Two club remains up for sale.

Mr Burnard, speaking to BBC Radio Lancashire, also said Morecambe FC was continuing to enjoy a period of “stability” behind-the-scenes after the “roller coaster” of last season.

The Durham-based tax consultant, whose company G50 Holdings controls the Shrimps, officially gained control of the town’s football club earlier this year after a legal battle with Diego Lemos, the Brazilian football agent whose short tenure in charge caused huge controversy at the Globe Arena last season.

Mr Burnard represents Qatari businessman Abdulrahman Al-Hashemi, beneficial owner, who has been financing the club.

“As long as Abdul is going to put his hand in his pocket everything is good going forward,” said Mr Burnard.

He also praised the club’s fans and directors for their support.

The club’s annual general meeting of shareholders will be held this Thursday (October 12) in the Local Choice Suite, the Globe Arena, at 7pm.