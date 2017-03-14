Morecambe dog physio’s pooch stars in TV series

A dynamic doggie is set to star in a television show based on a classic gangster film.

Gail Baker’s Jack Russell, Ellie, will appear in the TV series ‘Snatch’ starring famous TV and film actors Rupert Grint, Marc Warren and Dougray Scott.

Gail Baker with the Wyre Agility Large Team and winning dogs at Crufts.

The 12-year-old pooch spent a day filming in Manchester last year.

One of her big screen moments will see Ellie wake up Dougray Scott, star of BBC drama series The Replacement and the film Mission Impossible 2, as he sleeps in a pile of bin bags!

Gail, who runs the Hydropaws doggie day care centre in Morecambe, said Dougray was great with Ellie when they were shooting the series.

“He was really nice,” said Gail.

Actors Luke Pasqualino, Tamer Hassan and Dougray Scott with Morecambe Hotel staff Natasha Penny and Carmel Woodhead.

“We were told not to speak to the actors unless we were spoken to first, but he came over right away and was chatting, stroking Ellie and giving her a cuddle.” Snatch will premiere on March 16 on Sony’s streaming channel, Crackle.

It follows a group of 20-something up and coming hustlers who stumble upon a truck load of stolen gold bullion and are suddenly thrust into the high-stakes world of organised crime.

The original Snatch film, released in 2000, starred Jason Statham and Brad Pitt, and was also centred around the London criminal underworld.

Scott and his fellow actors Luke Pasqualino and Tamer Hassan stayed at the Morecambe Hotel while filming the series in Lancaster late last year.

Ellie clearly now has a taste for the limelight as the dog has been lined up for further roles in future.

Some of Gail’s clients at Hydropaws have also been shortlisted for roles too.

Her firm on the Whitefield Place business park specialises in looking after pet dogs while their owners are away or at work, as well as dog training and behaviour, grooming, hydrotherapy, massage and rehabilitation.

She also works as a physiotherapist for ‘dog agility’ events where canines run through an obstacle course led by a handler.

Gail has just returned from Crufts where she was a physio for many of the champion dogs.