Morecambe dad and son are top clean-up double act

A resident got so sick of seeing the back alley behind his house full of weeds and rubbish that he cleaned it up himself.

Kevin Smith, of Primrose Street, Morecambe, looked out of his window at the alleyway and thought ‘I’m going to help the council and do it for myself and my neighbours.’

Over a course of a few nights after working all day as a window cleaner, Kevin got bin bags and tools out and along with his son, 11, also called Kevin, they cleared the alley of rubbish and weeds.

They filled three binbags full before the alley was clean.

Kevin said: “I’m a sand grown’un, I was born in the Queen Vic and I like to take pride in the area.

“An alley is not a place for wheelie bins and rubbish, it’s for kids to play football in, or to have a barbecue in. In the 60s and 70s, children used to play outside more and not indoor on their tablets like today.

“It’s not the council’s fault about the cutbacks, if we c an keep it nice and presentable, we should.

“I think the neigbours appreciate what we have done. “

Councillor Margaret Pattison, who has organised a number of ‘weed your street’ events in Morecambe, said: “You could eat your dinner off the back alley that Kevin cleaned up. I am encouraging people to get in touch about cleaning up their back alley. If all the neighbours agree on doing a back alley up, I can get plants, compost and equipment to help.

“If people want to start these things we will support them.”

Contact Coun Pattison on 01524 415476.