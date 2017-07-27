Morecambe crochet business casts off thanks to lottery funding

A Morecambe crochetter has a new business idea all sewn up.

Jess Holmes, who has lived in the West End for three years, is turning a hobby into a business – Castaway Crochet.

And her new enterprise has received £1,000 towards setting up costs by West End Million, the organisation awarded £1million of National Lottery money in 2012 to invest in improvements for West End residents.

“I’m hoping this funding will mark the first phase of a new creative business in the West End that I want to see succeed both for my own family and also other local crochetters,” said Jess.

She has recently been selling her wares from an unusual market barrow recycled from an old table, fencing and a wardrobe at Morecambe events including the Steampunk weekend.

“I intend to create a business with consideration of the local community at its heart,” Jess said. “I’m looking forward to participating in local festivals and I’m hoping to gather fellow crochetters of all skill levels together to participate in community-inspired projects.”

She hopes to have her business operating by late September. For information on Castaway Crochet before then, email jessieholmes78@gmail.com.