Morecambe couple safely home from Cuba after Hurricane Irma struck during honeymoon

Honeymoon couple Tony and Sam Baines are safely back home after being caught up in the devastation caused by Hurricane Irma in Cuba.

The newlyweds, from Morecambe, were stranded on Cuba for days after the 130mph hurricane struck the island.

The destruction left by Hurricane Irma at the hotel in Cuba where the Morecambe couple are staying.

They were forced to move hotels and then hide in their bathroom for 24 hours without electricity as Irma battered the resort.

Tony and Sam finally got a flight home last Wednesday, arriving home at 5.30am on Thursday.

They are now recovering from the ordeal.

Tony said: It’s starting to hit home; my wife over the last few days has been very jumpy, sleeplessness and dreaming the windows are coming in.

The destruction caused by Hurricane Irma at Varadero Airport, the second largest airport in Cuba.

“It’s been a very traumatic time and I think it’s going to be a while in getting over this.”

Tony described their last few days on the island as “panic” as everyone desperately tried to find out news as well as contend with the weather.

“The final few days was panic as everyone was trying to find out flights.

“As well as a few thunderstorms we also then had blackouts. [It was the] worst week I’ll remember for a long time.”

Sam Baines sent us this photograph of the aftermath of Hurricane Irma in Cuba, where she is on her honeymoon with new husband Tony.

The couple were alone on their honeymoon but Sam, who works at Lancaster University, has a daughter due to start university while Tony has three children.

Last week Tony described the island as being like “a war zone” and said they had given their clothes and toiletries to locals who had lost everything.

“It’s been horrendous,” he said. “We were in the bathroom with no water or food for 24 hours, it was like being in a prison cell. It is so sad for the locals as we have something to go home to, they have carnage.”

Sam described the scenes as “total chaos” and the pair videoed the growing panic among holidaymakers.

At least 38 people have died as Hurricane Irma, described as the most powerful ever Atlantic hurricane, caused devastation across much of the Caribbean.

The majority of the victims were killed by collapsing buildings.

President Raul Castro of Cuba said recovery would be an “immense task.”