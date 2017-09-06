Morecambe couple’s final charity golf tournament

Golfers got into the swing for a charity’s 20th anniversary when they played a tournament at Morecambe Golf Club.

The celebrity event, organised by club member and Mike Kemplay and his wife Heather, raised a record £3,300 for Rosemere Cancer Foundation.

Club captain presenting the trophy to a representative of Matthews Benjamin and Fine & Country Lakes.

The couple are big supporters of Rosemere since their lost their son, Neil to cancer.

They are thankful to raise thousands despite losing two of the original 21 teams scheduled to play after bad weather forced its postponement from its traditional June date.

When the tournament finally teed off, it was won by a team from estate agency Matthews Benjamin and Fine & Country Lakes North Lancashire, which has offices in Lancaster, Kendal, Windermere and Ambleside.

Lancaster law firm Baines Wilson was another local competitor.

Celebrities who played in the couple’s farewell event included a trio of former footballers, Everton’s Duncan Mackenzie, Bolton Wanderers’ Peter Nicholson and Preston North End goalkeeper Roy Tunks.

Snooker ace Ian McCulloch was MC at the event dinner, which was held back in June on the original tournament date.

Comedian Terry Cotta, assisted by former Houghton Weavers’ frontman Norman Prince, provided the entertainment.

Rosemere Cancer Foundation’s 20 Years Anniversary Appeal launched in March to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the opening of Lancashire Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust’s regional specialist cancer treatment centre for Lancashire and South Cumbria, the Rosemere Cancer Centre, at the Royal Preston Hospital.

The golf day was Mike’s and Heather’s tenth successive Rosemere Cancer Foundation tournament at Morecambe Golf Club and also, their last but the competition will continue with new organisers.

“It’s been a pleasure but I am now in my mid 70s and we feel the time is right to hand over the reins,” said Mike.

“We would like to thank everyone who has helped and supported us over the last decade and we wish the new organisers every success for the future.”

Dan Hill, Rosemere Cancer Foundation’s head of fundraising, said: “Mike and Heather have done a fantastic job in staging this event for us year on year.

“We are indebted to them.”