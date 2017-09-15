Morecambe couple mark 50 years of marriage

A Morecambe couple celebrated 50 years of marriage surrounded by family and friends.

Michael and Irene Martin marked their golden wedding anniversary on September 9 at Morecambe Bay Care Home, where Michael is now a resident.

Michael and Irene met on a blind date through friends and Irene’s brother. Their first date was on April Fool’s Day, April 1 1964, when Michael was 25 and Irene just 20.

After courting for three years the pair were married on Sept ember 9 1967 in their home city of Sheffield.

They have three children, Robert born in 1970 and twin daughters Beverly and Angela, born two years later.

After coming on holiday to the Lakes and Silverdale and meeting a family who became lifelong friends, Michael and Irene decided in 2000 to move to Morecambe, where they have had many happy years, and where their children – who all have autism – have flourished and settled.

They are devoted to each other, becoming part of the local church congregation where they made a lot of friends and led an active social life until Michael suffered a stroke on Boxing Day 2015.

He was admitted to Morecambe Bay Care Home in Gleneagles Drive, Morecambe, in March 2016, where Irene visits every day without fail.

Staff at the home said it is clear to see after all these years how very much in love they couple are.

They celebrated with a party where residents, relatives and friends and staff all gathered to wish them well.