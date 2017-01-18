Morecambe council backs Broadway roundabout petition

A petition calling for a roundabout on Broadway junction has received support from Morecambe Town Council.

The petition, set up by Morecambe resident Bernard Vause, asks for a roundabout to be placed at the junction of Marine Road and Broadway in Morecambe to enhance road safety.

The petition, which gathered hundreds of signatures from the community, had been prompted by the recent award of planning permission for 50 new apartments to be built to replace the old Broadway Hotel with vehicular access on Dallam Avenue just 30 metres from Broadway.

Morecambe Town Council will call on Lancashire County Council to agree to the siting of a roundabout.