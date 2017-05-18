Morecambe Coastguard called to lights near the jetty

Morecambe coastguard rescue team were called out to a report of lights out on the beach near the stone jetty. Team members were quick on the scene and spotted the intermittent light.

Morecambe Coastguard sent out a team on foot to approach the person on the beach and quickly established that the person was an experienced local fisherman out fishing on low tide and was aware of the tide times.

After establishing that the person was in no need of assistance the team stood down.

The lights were reported at 11.26pm on May 16.

If you see anything suspicious out on the sands or in the water, do not hesitate, immediately dial 999 and ask for coastguard.